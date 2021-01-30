Left Menu

Daisy Ridley 'wept all day' after wrapping up 'Star Wars'

Hollywood actor Daisy Ridley, who played the lead role in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, shared that she wept all day after wrapping up for the franchise.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 12:53 IST
Daisy Ridley. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Daisy Ridley, who played the lead role in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, shared that she wept all day after wrapping up for the franchise. Speaking to People magazine about 'Baba Yaga', a new immersive virtual-reality experience (available on Oculus Quest), the British actor reflected on concluding her run in the intergalactic franchise, which ended with the 2019 release 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

In the People magazine's latest issue she said, "When we wrapped [The Rise of Skywalker] I wept all day, I felt like I was going to pop a vein because I was crying so much." Daisy added, "Obviously not to say that it was like grieving, but it was grieving something, I'll always have it, and we're all bonded by this incredible thing."

Daisy starred as Rey in the last part of the 'Star Wars' trilogy, which wrapped up the Skywalker saga. The ending of 'Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker' saw Rey take on the Skywalker name and head off on unknown adventures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

