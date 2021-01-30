Left Menu

Justin Timberlake confirms working on a new album

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake recently revealed that he is currently working on a new album.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:16 IST
Justin Timberlake confirms working on a new album
Actor-singer Justin Timberlake. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake recently revealed that he is currently working on a new album. According to E! News, the statement came during his recent appearance at Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' where he was quizzed by the late-night host about a new album.

Spilling the beans about his upcoming album, he said, "Yeah, we can say that. There's a possibility. Let's go with yes." The 'Say Something' singer also went on to share that he has been in and out of the studio for working on the project.

Fallon later told Timberlake that he can't wait for the new music, and also asked the musician about how can he be so "zen" about releasing tracks at a pace that he wants to. "I sat on Mirrors for like, four or five years," the 'Friends With Benefits' actor said.

"I think I just take my time, maybe that's my barometer -- if I still love them as much when time goes by, hopefully, people will after they hear them when time goes by," he added. When asked about the artists with whom he would love to collaborate, Timberlake named Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamaar. Apart from working on new music, Timberlake can currently be seen in Palmer on Apple TV+. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a poss...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Musks SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test the VergeSpaceXs first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting t...

Car bomb kills 4 in rebel-held town in northern Syria

A car bomb on Saturday killed at least four people in a rebel-held town of northern Syria, opposition activists said.The explosion in Afrin wounded more than a dozen others, hitting an industrial area during the afternoon rush hour on the f...

Adarsh Group launches Adarsh Greens, first premium affordable housing project in north Bengaluru

Bangalore Karnataka India, January 30 ANIMediawire Adarsh Developers, a leading 30-year-old real estate company in Bengaluru, has announced the launch of Adarsh Greens, a new residential development near Jakkur Lake, which has emerged as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021