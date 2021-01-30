John Malkovich, Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar join Adam Sigal's dark comedy

Actors Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and John Malkovich have come on board to play the lead roles in filmmaker Adam Sigal's dark comedy ''The Chariot''.

The film, which is Sigal's third directorial venture after ''When the Starlight Ends'' and ''Stakeout'', also stars Shane West, Scout Taylor Compton, Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax and Joseph Baena-Schwarzenegger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story centres on a corporation that oversees the process of reincarnation, and a young man who becomes a glitch in this system when he encounters a woman he loved in a previous life.

Sasha Yelaun and Johnny Remo of Skipstone Pictures are producing the film along with Henry Penzi and Carol Anne Watts.

