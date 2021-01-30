Left Menu

Here's why Jared Leto agreed to play another villain in 'The Little Things'

After playing a subsequent line of onscreen villains, American actor and musician Jared Leto uncovered why he hesitantly took up one more in 'The Little Things'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:53 IST
Here's why Jared Leto agreed to play another villain in 'The Little Things'
American actor Jared Leto. Image Credit: ANI

After playing a subsequent line of onscreen villains, American actor and musician Jared Leto uncovered why he hesitantly took up one more in 'The Little Things'. The actor who is known for essaying distinct roles is seen playing a serial killer in the film, which released on Friday, January 29 in India.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor told that the opportunity to pull off a total transformation made him agree to the role. "My first thought was to say no. I wasn't sure about playing a murder suspect or potential villain again. But after talking to John, there seemed to be an amazing opportunity," Leto told.

He added, "If we could make this heavy on character and make this a really transformative role, I could be interested in having this be the last walk on the dark side of the moon, but only if we could really push it as far as possible. He was open to that and excited. So I just went to town." The 49-year-old actor also disclosed that he connected with Director John Lee Hancock because he was a fan of his film 'The Founder'

The 'Battle Club' star who has played a lot of reprobates in the previous few years said that he explored 'some darker territory' through the character he portrayed in 'The Little Things'. "I really wanted to see how complete of a character, from head to toe, from the way that I carried my feet to the way that I spoke -- I really wanted to push the boundaries a bit to see how far we could walk toward that line without crossing it," he said.

"I think if you have some respect or empathy, you can find some humanity in a morally bankrupt sociopath and a psychopath," Leto told The Hollywood Reporter. Albert Sparma, the role played by Leto is a dark character, but he also provides a little bit of comic relief as he antagonizes the detectives played by Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

Thanking his co-stars John Lee Hancock, Denzel Washington, and Rami Malek for putting up the humour in the character he added, "Humor was a tool for me and for the character. I kind of found him endearing and quite funny, to be honest. And I'm sure there are lots on the cutting room floor" When asked about how sharing the same frame with two great actors Denzel and Rami feels like, Leto told, "Denzel Washington is one of my heroes. To work with him was a dream, and it was a master class in acting. His consistency and his commitment to throwing himself physically and emotionally into every single role are incredible. It doesn't matter if a movie doesn't work, he is always great. And Rami is just terrific, the perfect partner for Albert Sparma. He was incredibly generous and patient."

The flick is helmed by ace director John Lee Hancock, who directed best picture nominee 'The Blind Side' and 'The Highwaymen'. The story of the movie is about a burned-out Kern County, California deputy sheriff named Deke played by Oscar winner actor Denzel Washington, who teams with Baxter, a crack LASD detective, played by another Oscar winner actor Rami Malek in the film, to control a wily serial killer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur

Dr Kafeel Khan and 80 others have been included in the list of history-sheeters in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh and they will be on the radar of police, officials said on Saturday.History-sheets have been opened against the 81 people...

20 kg of explosives seized in Jharkhand

Security forces onSaturday recovered 20 kg of explosives from the side of a roadin Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said.It is suspected that Naxalites have kept theexplosives at a spot under Bhelwaghati police station areatargeting se...

12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida, accused at large

Noida UP, Jan 30 UP A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Greater Noida on Saturday after she was taken to meet him by her aunt, police said.Both the man and the woman have been booked and efforts are on to arrest them, Deputy ...

CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation

Travellers on aeroplanes and public transportation like buses and subways will be required to wear face masks starting next week to curb the spread of COVID-19.The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a mask-wearing rule lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021