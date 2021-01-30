Left Menu

Hilton Valentine, guitarist for The Animals, passes away at 77

Guitarist and founding member of The Animals, Hilton Valentine has died. He was 77.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:58 IST
Hilton Valentine (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Guitarist and founding member of The Animals, Hilton Valentine has died. He was 77. According to Fox News, the English musician's death was announced by the Abkco Music & Records company on Friday (local time).

"Our deepest sympathies go out to @HiltonValentine's family and friends on his passing this morning, at the age of 77. A founding member and original guitarist of The Animals, Valentine was a pioneering guitar player influencing the sound of rock and roll for decades to come," the statement on Twitter read. The announcement showed a photo of the artist kneeling in front of a NewcastleGateshead Local Heroes plaque in the United Kingdom.

Fox News reported that a cause of death has not been provided. Valentine was born in Northumberland, England in 1943. He became a member of The Animals in 1962 along with frontman Eric Burdon.

The rhythm blues and rock band is known for the hits 'The House of the Rising Sun,' a Billboard chart-topper, and 'We Gotta Get Out of This Place.' Valentine was one of its founding members, but bandmates did rotate over the years. Burdon paid tribute to Valentine on Friday, with a throwback photo of the pair rocking out on stage.

"The opening opus of Rising Sun will never sound the same!... You didn't just play it, you lived it! Heartbroken by the sudden news of Hilton's passing. We had great times together, Geordie lad. From the North Shields to the entire world...Rock In Peace," Burdon captioned the black-and-white pic. Fox News reported that the band's final album came in 1983, titled 'Ark.' The group was honoured with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 11 years later, in 1994.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Valentine lived in California later in life and did some solo projects, including albums 'All in Your Head' and 'Skiffledog on Coburg Street.' As per Fox News, the rocker is survived by his wife, Germaine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

