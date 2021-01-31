Left Menu

Leland Orser cast in Showtime's 'American Gigolo' pilot reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-01-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 11:09 IST
Leland Orser cast in Showtime's 'American Gigolo' pilot reboot

Actor Leland Orser has been roped in to star opposite Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol in Showtime's pilot reboot of movie ''American Gigolo''.

The project, billed as an update of the 1980 Paul Schrader-directed noir classic, hails from David Hollander, Paramount TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Hollander has penned the reboot and will also direct it.

The series is a present-day reimagining of the film, which starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton.

It follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal), who is introduced 18 years after he's been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Mol), his true love.

Orser will play Richard Stratton, a self-made billionaire who has fallen too deep into the untethered world of the ultra-wealthy, losing the love of his wife Michelle.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, is on board as executive producer along with Hollander, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Bernthal also serves as a producer on the project that hails from Paramount Television Studios.

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Country was very pained seeing the dishonour to tricolour on January 26: PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat.

Country was very pained seeing the dishonour to tricolour on January 26 PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat....

Govt may announce new scheme for revival of discoms to achieve 24X7 power for all

The government may announce a new scheme for cash-strapped and loss-making electricity distribution utilities to reduce stress in the sector and achieve the goal of 24X7 Power for All, a source said.The discoms are cash-strapped and need so...

People News Roundup: Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in lifes struggles during a 60-y...

India's crude steel output falls 10.6 pc to 99.6 MT in 2019

Indias crude steel production fell by 10.6 per cent to 99.6 million tonnes MT in 2020, according to the worldsteel. The country had produced 111.4 MT of crude steel in 2019, the World Steel Association worldsteel said in its latest report. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021