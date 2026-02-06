Tragedy Strikes as Car Crashes into Los Angeles Grocery Store

In a tragic incident on Thursday afternoon, a car crash at a Los Angeles grocery store led to the deaths of three individuals, alongside six others sustaining serious injuries.

The crash, which took place at 99 Ranch Market in Westwood, drew an extensive emergency response from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who confirmed the fatalities and reported multiple injuries.

As investigations continue, details about the driver remain scarce, with authorities still collecting critical information regarding the devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)