Tragedy Strikes as Car Crashes into Los Angeles Grocery Store
A car crash at a Los Angeles grocery store resulted in three fatalities and six injuries. The incident occurred at 99 Ranch Market on Westwood Boulevard. Authorities are investigating, with Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments actively responding to the scene to treat and gather information about those involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-02-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 03:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a tragic incident on Thursday afternoon, a car crash at a Los Angeles grocery store led to the deaths of three individuals, alongside six others sustaining serious injuries.
The crash, which took place at 99 Ranch Market in Westwood, drew an extensive emergency response from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who confirmed the fatalities and reported multiple injuries.
As investigations continue, details about the driver remain scarce, with authorities still collecting critical information regarding the devastating incident.
