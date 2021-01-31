Justin Timerlake says new album is in the works

Left Menu

Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake has revealed that he is currently working on new music and may soon release an album. The stars last album, Man of the Woods, dropped in 2018.The singer-actor made the revelation during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.Timberlake, who turned 40 on Sunday, was quizzed by host Jimmy Fallon if it would be ok to say that a new Justin Timberlake album is in the works.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:24 IST
Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake has revealed that he is currently working on new music and may soon release an album. The star’s last album, 'Man of the Woods', dropped in 2018.

The singer-actor made the revelation during an appearance on ''The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon''.

Timberlake, who turned 40 on Sunday, was quizzed by host Jimmy Fallon if it would be ok to say that ''a new Justin Timberlake album'' is in the works. ''Yeah, we can say that. There's a possibility... Let's go with yes,'' he replied.

The ''Give it to me'' hitmaker said he takes time in creating an album as he analyses the relevance of the song over a period of time. ''I think I just take my time, maybe that's my barometer — if I still love them as much when time goes by, hopefully people will after they hear them, when time goes by.'' Timberlake also expressed his desire to collaborate with rappers Kendrick Lamaar and Travis Scott.

