Madhuri Dixit wishes Preity Zinta on her 46th birthday

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Preity Zinta's 46th birthday, Madhuri Dixit extended her heartfelt wishes for B-town's dimple queen on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:52 IST
Shriram Nene, Preity Zinta and Madhuri Dixit (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Preity Zinta's 46th birthday, Madhuri Dixit extended her heartfelt wishes for B-town's dimple queen on social media. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl of Bollywood took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and tweeted birthday wishes for the 'Veer Zara' actor, along with a photo of herself, her husband Shriram Nene, and the birthday girl.

Madhuri, who has worked with Preity in the 2001 Bollywood film 'Yeh Raaste Hai Pyaar Ke', shared a sweet anecdote about working with her and how much fun it was. She wrote, "Happy birthday, @realpreityzinta. Will always remember the fun times we had making Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. Keep spreading the energy, sunshine, and laughter that you always bring with you."

Preity ruled the late 1990s and early 2000s and she continues to rule many hearts even though she is rarely seen on the silver screen. Born on January 31, 1975, in Shimla, Preity shot to fame as the refreshing, cool model in the Liril commercial. She made her big-screen debut with Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se' (1998). The film was a hit that won Preity accolades. Later she was seen in Abbas-Mustan's 'Soldier' (1998) that too went on to become a hit at the box-office.

Her role in 'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001) and 'Dil Hai Tumhaara' (2002) was appreciated and liked by all. She has been widely praised for her work in movies like 'Sangharsh' (1999), 'Kal Ho Na Ho' (2003), 'Veer Zara' (2004), 'Lakshya' (2004), and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' (2006). Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in the movie 'Kalank', in which she co-starred along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. Madhuri has not announced any new projects yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

