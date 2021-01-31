Left Menu

Rohit Shetty awarded for supporting Mumbai police during COVID-19

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been honoured with an award at the Sakal Sanman Awards ceremony on Saturday for his humble support to the Mumbai police during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: 31-01-2021 20:01 IST
Rohit Shetty awarded for supporting Mumbai police during COVID-19
Rohit Shetty. Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been honoured with an award at the Sakal Sanman Awards ceremony on Saturday for his humble support to the Mumbai police during the coronavirus pandemic.

The director had organised eight hotels to accommodate police officers across the city. He supported the police personnel by paying their medical bills at Saifee Hospital.

The 'Golmaal' filmmaker has also provided help to frontline workers, film union and media freelance photographers. (ANI)

