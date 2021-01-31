Malaika Arora celebrates sister Amrita's bday with 'Chai,chaat n chat'

Sharing a glimpse of the heavenly feast on her sister's birthday, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Sunday treated fans to a glimpse of her little sister's special day celebration with her BFFs. The 47-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and shared the picture of the 'Awara Paagal Deewana' star along with friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhatt.

The picture sees the birthday girl dressed in a kaftan, while the other girls are also seen sporting their comfortable and loosely fitted attires holding their glass of drinks. The photo also captures scrumptious dishes on the table, that are part of the birthday celebration of Amrita.

Malaika captioned the post as, "Chai,chaat n chat.... with the birthday gurl @amuaroraofficial (with red heart emoticon)." Amrita, who share an amazing bond with B-town's stunning siblings Kareena and Karisma are often spotted setting best friend goals for everyone. On the occasion of Amrita's 43rd birthday, the divas took to their social media handles and showered the actor with wishes and love.

From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other. (ANI)

