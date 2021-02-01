Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders may be an unlikely fashion trendsetter but memes of his Inauguration Day mittens sparked demand for lookalikes that is keeping a Vermont knitter busy and helping take charitable donations toward $2 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders may be an unlikely fashion trendsetter but memes of his Inauguration Day mittens sparked demand for lookalikes that is keeping a Vermont knitter busy and helping take charitable donations toward $2 million. The independent senator from Vermont wore a facemask, parka and recycled wool mittens as he sat bundled up against the cold at President Joe Biden's swearing-in on Jan. 20 in Washington. The look, in cozy contrast to the formal garb worn by those around him, struck a chord and internet photos of him were transposed onto countless scenes from history, art and popular culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU: AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the blocs executive arm said Sunday.The new target of 40 million doses by the end ...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test: the Verge

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Musks SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test the VergeSpaceXs first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting to...

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley; 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A Minute With Gary Oldman on Mank, streaming and revisiting SmileyOscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film Mank, playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiew...

Health News Roundup: WHO team visits Wuhan market; South Africa to receive extra 20 million COVID-19 vaccines and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Israel sees delay in COVID-19 turnaround, political wrangling could hamper fresh lockdownIsrael predicted a turnaround in the COVID-19 crisis could be weeks later than previously thought ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021