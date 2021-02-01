Left Menu

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy

Popular comic-host Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath on Monday welcomed their second child, a baby boy.The host of The Kapil Sharma Show said both Chatrath and the newborn were healthy and thanked his fans for their blessings.Namaskaar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 09:50 IST
Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy

Popular comic-host Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath on Monday welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The host of ''The Kapil Sharma Show'' said both Chatrath and the newborn were healthy and thanked his fans for their blessings.

''Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings and prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil. #gratitude,'' the 39-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

Sharma tied the knot with Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra in 2019.

Sharma's friends and colleagues from the industry, including actors Riteish Deshmukh and Angad Bedi, extended their wishes to the couple.

''Congratulations brother! This is such a great news! God bless your family with good health, long life and abundance of love,'' Deshmukh wrote.

Sharma's longtime collaborator Kiku Sharda tweeted, ''Big big congratulations brother. Enjoy the beautiful days ahead. Love to the family.'' The actor had recently confirmed that ''The Kapil Sharma Show'' would go on a ''small break'' as he wants to focus on his family with the couple expecting their second child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Macau's gambling revenues in January drop 63.7% as visitors decline

Feb 1 - Gambling revenue in Macau in January dropped 63.7 from a year earlier the worlds biggest casino hub struggled to boost visitors from its key market of mainland China because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the border. Januarys fi...

Cambodian leader Hun Sen terms Myanmar coup "internal affairs"

Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmars military coup as internal affairs of the country and declined further comment.Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN ...

Govt schemes helped thousands of children, women out of malnutrition, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that State government schemes like Matri Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan have helped thousands of children and women in coming out of malnutrition. He further...

Rohingya refugees condemn Myanmar coup - community leader

Rohingya refugees condemned the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Myanmar by the military on Monday, a community leader said in Bangladesh, where a number of them live after fleeing violence in the neighbouring country.We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021