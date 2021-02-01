Jane Fonda receives COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood veteran and activist Jane Fonda said she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 83-year-old two-time Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself receiving the vaccine.

''Got vaccinated today! Yay! It doesn't hurt. #vaccine,'' Fonda captioned her picture.

The actor joins the growing list of famous names like Harrison Ford, Samuel L Jackson, Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn, Tyler Perry in the US and Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, Judi Dench, David Attenborough, Tom Jones, Hugh Bonneville in the UK to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fonda's post comes a week after it was announced that she would be receiving the Cecil B DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony on February 28.

