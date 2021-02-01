Left Menu

Anupam Kher spends Monday morning with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Veteran actor Anupam Kher spent his Monday morning with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and expressed happiness for feasting on a 'delicious breakfast'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:34 IST
Anupam Kher spends Monday morning with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Actor Anupam Kher with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher spent his Monday morning with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and expressed happiness for feasting on a 'delicious breakfast'. Kher took to Twitter to appreciate the minister's "selfless services" and shared a video reel featuring his early morning moments with Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The video sees Kher and the Union Health Minister having a conversation at the lawmaker's residence and enjoying a stroll in his garden. The video reel also features the veteran actor, the health minister, and his wife seated and having a conversation. Sharing the video reel on Twitter, the 'Saaransh' actor thanked the BJP MP and his wife for the "most delicious breakfast."

"It was so wonderful to spend my morning with @drharshvardhan ji & his generous wife #NutanJi. Apart from the most delicious breakfast, it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him. He is really a people's person. Jai Ho to him and his selfless services," Kher wrote. Earlier on Saturday, Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani had launched Kher's new book 'Your Best Day is Today' in Delhi.

The book launch event took place in The Connaught which is located in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Kher's 'Your Best Day is Today' is a self-help motivational book that has received an overwhelming response since its launch. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher, who last appeared in the biographical film 'The Accidental Prime Minister', has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Key events in Myanmar, long under military rule

INDIND...

MHA extends suspension of internet in Delhi's 3 protests sites till Tuesday night

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the suspension of internet services at the farmer protest sites in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till Tuesday night, officials said.Apart from the three border points, where farmers have been p...

Uganda: Government warns against planned shutdown between 3 to 7 Feb

With the speculations of protests against Yoweri Musevenis victory in Uganda, the government has warned those who are intending to shut down the country from 3 Feb to 7 Feb 2021, according to a report by Kfm.The warning is being followed by...

INSTANT VIEW 3-India doubles healthcare spending, opens up insurance to more FDI to get growth back up

India proposed doubling healthcare spending in an annual budget unveiled on Monday and lifted caps on foreigners investing in its vast insurance market to help revive an economy that suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021