GameStop, AMC jump as retail trading frenzy builds

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 6.4% and 18.4%, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday.

The moves build on a rally of more than 200% last week for AMC and nearly 400% for GameStop that was fueled by a social media-driven trading frenzy.

