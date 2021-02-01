GameStop, AMC jump as retail trading frenzy builds

GameStop, AMC jump as retail trading frenzy buildsReuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:39 IST
Shares of videogame retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 6.4% and 18.4%, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday.
The moves build on a rally of more than 200% last week for AMC and nearly 400% for GameStop that was fueled by a social media-driven trading frenzy.
