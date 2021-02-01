Left Menu

Aamir Khan turns off his phone till release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood Aamir Khan has decided to turn off his cell phone till the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:37 IST
Poster of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood Aamir Khan has decided to turn off his cell phone till the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The decision to forgo his phone stemmed from the fact that the actor felt it constantly interfered with the manner in which he conducts his work.

While it's well known that the 'PK' actor gets under the skin of his characters like none other and fully surrenders to the projects he works on, he doesn't want his phone to become a hindrance while he does the same with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and hence is taking this step. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear in cameo roles in the upcoming movie.

Being touted as the most anticipated release of this year, the upcoming movie will hit the big screens on Christmas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

