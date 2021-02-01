Left Menu

Scotland Yard celebrates first-ever Sikh female police officer

Scotland Yard on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of Karpal Kaur Sandhu joining its ranks as the first South Asian and Sikh female police officer, paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps.Police Constable PC Sandhu served the Metropolitan Police in London between 1971 and 1973 and has been dubbed as a true pioneer for police forces across the UK.PC Karpal Kaur Sandhu was a true pioneer and ahead of her time.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:09 IST
Scotland Yard celebrates first-ever Sikh female police officer

Scotland Yard on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of Karpal Kaur Sandhu joining its ranks as the first South Asian and Sikh female police officer, paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps.

Police Constable (PC) Sandhu served the Metropolitan Police in London between 1971 and 1973 and has been dubbed as a “true pioneer” for police forces across the UK.

“PC Karpal Kaur Sandhu was a true pioneer and ahead of her time. I have no doubt that her decision to join the Met Police in 1971 was a brave one and she would have faced considerable challenges along the way,” said Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball.

“As Britain's and the Met’s first Asian female officer, Karpal paved the way for so many others who have gone into policing since 1971. Fifty years to the day after PC Sandhu joined the Met, I am pleased that we are able to remember her life, her career and the legacy she has left policing,'' she said.

The National Sikh Police Association UK joined forces with the Met Police Sikh Association for a special virtual event in memory of PC Sandhu on Monday.

“Today, together with representatives from the Met’s Sikh Association, Met police officers and staff and the wider Sikh community, we remember Karpal’s special contribution to policing, as the UK’s first female Asian and Sikh police officer,” said Ravjeet Gupta, Chair of the Metropolitan Police Sikh Association.

“Karpal was an invaluable ambassador for the Met who helped break down barriers with London's communities and will always be remembered for being a trailblazer of her time,” said Gupta.

PC Sandhu was born to a Sikh family in Zanzibar, East Africa, in 1943 and came to the UK in 1962, where she got a job as a nurse at Chase Farm Hospital.

She joined the Met in 1971 at the age of 27, where she served at Hornsey police station before moving to Leyton in east London.

“I’m so proud of my mother, and her legacy as the UK’s first female police officer from an Asian and Sikh background. It’s wonderful that 50 years on she is remembered, and is an inspiration to generations of new female police officers joining the Met,” said Romy Sandhu, Karpal Kaur Sandhu’s daughter.

At a time when there would have only been about 700 female officers in the Met, she was both the first female Sikh and female South Asian police officer in the UK.

Writing in a report at the time, her Chief Superintendent said that she was “proving invaluable with our dealings with the immigrant population and she is also assisting other divisions in this work and also in teaching police officers Asian dialects''. He added that she was “energetic, intelligent and conscientious” and enjoyed playing hockey and driving.

The Met Police said that PC Sandhu passed away in “tragic circumstances” in November 1973 and sadly, the force lost a promising officer who had a bright future.

Sandhu, aged 30, was killed in an altercation with her husband, who was reportedly opposed to her career choice and was later sentenced to life imprisonment for her murder in 1974.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as small-time traders turn to silver

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors monitored progress in talks over economic stimulus.The iShares Silver T...

Philippines' Duterte accuses European Union of holding vaccines hostage

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday accused the European Union of holding up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries and complained that less wealthy countries lacked the power to secure all they sought. This is a fight ...

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions as well as strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP, are among the major ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021