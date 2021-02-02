Uzo Aduba, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie part of Amazon series 'Solos'

Amazon Studios has rounded a star-studded cast of Uzo Aduba, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie and Helen Mirren for its upcoming anthology series ''Solos''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan Freeman, Constance Wu, Nicola Behari and Dan Stevens are also part of the ensemble.

The seven-part series will explore the deeper meaning of human connection through the lens of the individual.

The drama hails from David Weil, who previously created ''Hunters'' for the streamer.

''Solos'' will tell character-driven stories set at different moments in time, and aims to showcase that during people's most isolated moments, and in disparate circumstances, the human experience connects everyone.

Weil, who has an overall deal at Amazon, said he is ''thrilled'' to be bringing ''Solos'' to life alongside an admirable group of artistes. ''I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I'm immensely grateful to (Amazon Studios head) Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project,'' he said.

Weil will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster. Pixie Wespiser serves as producer. Taylor-Johnson of ''Fifty Shades of Grey'' fame will direct two episodes, with Weil, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson also set to direct.

''Solos'' is slated to premiere this year.

