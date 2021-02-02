Left Menu

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday reminisced where her fashion designer husband Anand Ahuja proposed to her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:16 IST
Sonam Kapoor reminisces the trip where Anand Ahuja proposed to her
Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday reminisced where her fashion designer husband Anand Ahuja proposed to her. The 'Delhi 6' actor dug out a picture from her New York trip and shared it on Instagram remembering the moment when Ahuja popped up the big question.

The picture sees the 35-year-old actor holding her then-boyfriend as he places a love-soaked kiss on her cheeks. "Throwback to a wonderful trip where my beautiful husband @anandahuja proposed to me #august2017 #newyork #everydayphenomenal," she wrote in the caption of the post.

The 'Neerja' actor tied the knot with the 'Bhaane' label owner on May 8 in 2018 in an Anand Karaj ceremony, later followed by a star-studded reception. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2020 Netflix hit film 'AK vs AK' alongside Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

Apart from that, Sonam was also seen in the 2019 film 'The Zoya Factor', a romantic comedy based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel by the same name. The movie, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, narrated the story of a young girl, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2010 Cricket World Cup. She has not announced her next film yet. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

