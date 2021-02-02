Left Menu

Hindi remake of 'Oh My Kadavule' in the works, Umesh Shukla attached to write

Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said the company is always on the lookout for stories and characters that are authentic, relatable and enjoyable for the audience and the Tamil film fits their criteria.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:59 IST
Hindi remake of 'Oh My Kadavule' in the works, Umesh Shukla attached to write

Tamil film ''Oh My Kadavule'' is set to get a Hindi adaptation which will be written and creatively produced by ''102 Not Out'' director Umesh Shukla, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Shukla, Endemol Shine India and Mumbai Talkeez have acquired the rights to adapt the 2020 romantic-comedy.

The original film featured Ashok Selvan of ''Pizza II: Villa'' fame and ''Saala Khadoos'' actor Ritika Singh, with Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo. ''Oh My Kadavule'' revolves around two childhood friends, Anu (Singh) and Arjun (Selvan), who decide to get married. But as one thinks marrying your best friend means a 'happily ever-after' but it turns out to be just the reverse as their marital life becomes complicated due to misunderstandings and miscommunication which leads to a divorce.

Ashwath Marimuthu, who helmed the Tamil film, will also direct the Hindi version. Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said the company is always on the lookout for stories and characters that are authentic, relatable and enjoyable for the audience and the Tamil film fits their criteria. '''Oh My Kadavule' is a story with a simple tale and a poignant message that any audience will relate to. We are sure that this is a narrative with wide appeal that everyone will identify with and definitely want to watch,'' Rege said in a statement. Shukla of Merry Go Round Studios said ''Oh My Kadavule'' resonates with his style of filmmaking. ''It is a beautiful story that has a universal appeal, and we cannot wait to recreate the same magic for the Hindi audiences,'' he added. Marimuthu, who will be making his Hindi film debut as a director with the project, is currently directing the Telugu version of the movie. The director said the film is close to his heart to as it has been his stepping stone into the film industry. ''While I am currently working on the Telugu version of the same, I cannot wait to begin the Hindi film shoot soon. It's going to be an exciting journey for me,'' he said. The makers are in the process of deciding the cast and the title of the Hindi film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American scientist Bhavya Lal appointed Acting Chief of Staff of NASA

Bhavya Lal, the Indian-American scientist who oversaw NASAs transition under President Joe Bidens administration, has been appointed as the Acting Chief of Staff of the US space agency.According to NASA, Lal brings extensive experience in e...

PM to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on Thursday 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh on February 4 via video conferencing. The day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the Chauri Chaura incident, a lan...

It is a wake-up call, not going to ignore this, says under-fire Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has described the criticism of his coaching style by the national players as a wake-up call which he wont ignore.Following an under-strength Indias historic Test win in Australia, a report in Sydney Mornin...

Equities cheerful after Budget focuses on accelerating growth

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 5 per cent higher on Monday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament to kickstart growth cycle in the economy hit by coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Several exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021