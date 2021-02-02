Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu shares first look from 'Looop Lapeta', introduces fans to Savi

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will soon treat movie buffs with her upcoming outing 'Looop Lapeta', shared the first look of her character from the film on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:19 IST
Taapsee Pannu's first look from 'Looop Lapeta' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will soon treat movie buffs with her upcoming outing 'Looop Lapeta', shared the first look of her character from the film on Tuesday. The actor, who is widely known to choose unique and clutter-breaking roles, took to Instagram to introduce fans to her character Savi from the forthcoming film while promising that it is going to be a 'crazy ride'.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s--t pot, but the s--t life! Hi, this is Savi, and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta." The picture features Taapsee sitting in a dark and dingy toilet, holding a piece of paper in her hand. She is seen wearing a green T-shirt, black shorts, and matching sports shoes. The actor also has a red brace on her right knee.

The upcoming film is an official remake of the 1998 German movie 'Run Lola Run', written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life. Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari.

The upcoming thriller-comedy movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be sharing screen space with Taapsee for the first time. Apart from 'Looop Lapeta', Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including 'Shabaash Mithu', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

