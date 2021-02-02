Left Menu

Mark Boal writing GameStop movie, Noah Centineo attached to star

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:29 IST
Oscar winner Mark Boal, known for ''The Hurt Locker'' and ''Zero Dark Thirty'', is developing a stock market feature drama on electronics retail company GameStop as the social-media driven financial scenario continues to unfold. Noah Centineo, breakout star of ''To All the Boys I've Loved Before'' film series, has been roped in to star in a major role in the currently untitled film, reported Deadline.

In what is billed as a ''David versus Goliath story'', the film will follow the events leading to January 2021 -- Hedge fund managers had bet on GameStop to lose a lot of value, but several scores of people in the wallstreetbets Reddit forum exchanged tips and bought the company's shares.

This demand saw a massive rise in the share price of GameStop by 135 per cent on a single day and those who were leaning towards the drop in value had to buy their shares back.

The film is said to be in the works at Netflix. The streamer had no comment on the reports.

''Pivot'' host, tech expert and NYU professor Scott Galloway will consult on the project.

Makeready's Brad Weston will produce the film with Definition Entertainment's Nick Styne. Mark Sourian is attached to executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

