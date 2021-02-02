Left Menu

'Cube' Japanese remake being developed by Shochiku

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:44 IST
'Cube' Japanese remake being developed by Shochiku

Japanese film production and distribution company Shochiku is developing a remake of 1997 fantasy-thriller ''Cube''.

Directed by Vincenzo Natali, the Canadian production revolved around six people who find themselves trapped in a maze-like cube and have to figure a way out, while evading fatal traps.

The original film became a cult hit in Japan following its September 1998 local release.

According to Variety, the remake will feature Japanese actors Suda Masaki, Okada Masaki, Tashiro Hikaru, Saito Takumi, Yoshida Kotaro and Anne as the six lead characters.

Shimizu Yasuhiko, whose credits include the 2019 movie “Vice'', has directed the new film, with Natali on board as creative advisor.

Tokuo Koji has adapted the screenplay. “No one can resist the powerful system of the 'Cube'. In making this film, it was as though we entered the Cube itself. (That was because we shot the entire film in one place.) We then had to confront ourselves. What lurks in the abyss of the self – hope or despair? You will soon be in the Cube with us. In fact, you may already be in it,'' Shimizu said in a statement. The film was shot in October and November of last year. It will open in Japan on October 22, 2021, with Shochiku distributing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's top court orders alleged Daniel Pearl killer moved from prison

Pakistans Supreme Court ordered the release from prison on Tuesday of Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh, a ringleader in the kidnapping and murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl by al Qaeda and Pakistani Islamist militants in 2002.Pakistans governme...

Nawab Malik slams Centre, says Union Budget reads like BJP manifesto

People are confused over the Budget presented by Central government as the Bharatiya Janata Partys manifesto for upcoming assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said. Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Mi...

Pakistan's top court orders alleged Daniel Pearl killer moved from prison

Pakistans Supreme Court ordered the release from prison on Tuesday of Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh, a ringleader in the kidnapping and murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl by al Qaeda and Pakistani Islamist militants in 2002. Pakistans governm...

Malaysia extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks

Malaysias government on Tuesday extended a lockdown and broad movement restrictions by two weeks, as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed the cumulative total past 200,000 cases. The loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021