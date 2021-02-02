Jennifer Lopez to lead action movie 'The Mother' at Netflix

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez will be headlining the upcoming action feature ''The Mother'' for Netflix.

According to Variety, Niki Caro of ''Mulan'' fame is in negotiations to direct the movie about a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before.

The script is being penned by ''Lovecraft Country'' showrunner Misha Green, with current revisions by Andrea Berloff.

Lopez, who is also teaming up with Netflix for ''The Cipher'' adaptation, will produce the new movie along with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Green, Benny Medina, Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. The actor is currently filming for Lionsgate’s ''Shotgun Wedding'' and will also be seen in Universal’s musical-driven romantic comedy ''Marry Me'', opposite Owen Wilson.

