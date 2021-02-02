Left Menu

Tabu shares alluring monochrome picture from latest photoshoot

The forever diva and veteran Bollywood actor Tabu on Tuesday treated fans and followers with an alluring monochrome picture from her latest photoshoot.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:46 IST
Tabu shares alluring monochrome picture from latest photoshoot
Bollywood actor Tabu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The forever diva and veteran Bollywood actor Tabu on Tuesday treated fans and followers with an alluring monochrome picture from her latest photoshoot. On Instagram, the 'Andhadhun' star shared a captivating picture that shows her donning a loose white collar shirt while posing for the camera. With kohl-rimmed eyes and a wet hairstyle, she looks stunning.

The picture garnered many likes within a few hours of posting with actor Sikander Kher's comment "Tabeautoful and how," with a red heart emoticon. The 'Haider' actor also celebrated one year anniversary of her last film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' by sharing a quirky behind the scene video clip of the movie which also starred Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla who debuted Indian cinema with this movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu will next be seen playing a pivotal role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which also features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two FBI agents killed in early-morning raid in Sunrise, Florida

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early-morning raid at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said on Tuesday. ...

Offence under Prevention of Corruption Act is against society, says SC

Offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act are offences against the society, the Supreme Court Tuesday said while setting aside the Gujarat High Court verdict which had acquitted an accused in a graft case. The apex court, which observ...

Uttarakhand CM flag off 132 new ambulances

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday flagged off 132 new ambulances which join the existing fleet of emergency medical services 108. He flagged off the new ambulances in a programme organised at Gandhi Shatabdi Eye ho...

22 new COVID cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported 22 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 20,979 on Tuesday, according to a health bulletin.The death of an 80-year-old woman took the toll to 335. There are 182 active cases and 15 more patients recuperated, taking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021