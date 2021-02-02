Major fire at Prabhas, Saif's `Adipurush' set, one injured

Major fire at Prabhas, Saif's `Adipurush' set, one injuredPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:41 IST
A major fire broke out at the setof ''Adipurush'', a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif AliKhan, in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon.
A fireman sustained minor injuries, officials said,adding that the blaze was doused by late evening.
Khan and Prabhas were not present when the incidenttook place.
Akshay Tarte (24), a fire brigade personnel, wasinjured and taken to a private hospital. He was dischargedlater.
The film went on floors on Tuesday with a special seterected on open ground near Inorbit Mall in Bangur Nagar.
The fire started around 4:10 pm, a police officialsaid, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankerswere rushed to the spot.
A source said director Om Raut and a small crew werefilming on the set.
''Prabhas and Saif were not present,'' he added.
Fire brigade officials declared it to be a `level two'fire which is considered as major.
The film, backed by T-series, is slated to be releasedin theaters on August 11, 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prabhas
- Saif
- Bangur Nagar
- Om Raut
- two'fire
- Saif AliKhan
- Goregaon
ALSO READ
Makers of 'Tandav', a nine-episode political thriller on Amazon Prime Video starring Saif Ali Khan, apologise amid controversy; say didn't intend to hurt sentiments.
'Tandav' row: Security upped outside Amazon, Saif offices
Fire at Prabhas, Saif's `Adipurush' set, no casualties
Shooting on Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' begins
Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush' goes on floors