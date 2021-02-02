Left Menu

Major fire at Prabhas, Saif's `Adipurush' set, one injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:41 IST
A major fire broke out at the setof ''Adipurush'', a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif AliKhan, in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon.

A fireman sustained minor injuries, officials said,adding that the blaze was doused by late evening.

Khan and Prabhas were not present when the incidenttook place.

Akshay Tarte (24), a fire brigade personnel, wasinjured and taken to a private hospital. He was dischargedlater.

The film went on floors on Tuesday with a special seterected on open ground near Inorbit Mall in Bangur Nagar.

The fire started around 4:10 pm, a police officialsaid, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankerswere rushed to the spot.

A source said director Om Raut and a small crew werefilming on the set.

''Prabhas and Saif were not present,'' he added.

Fire brigade officials declared it to be a `level two'fire which is considered as major.

The film, backed by T-series, is slated to be releasedin theaters on August 11, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

