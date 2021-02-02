Left Menu

FACTBOX-Captain Tom, British war veteran who found fame at 100 with fundraising walk

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100. Below are some facts about Captain Tom, as he is known to the British public.

WHO WAS CAPTAIN TOM? Tom Moore was born on April 30, 1920 in Yorkshire, northern England.

In 1940 he was conscripted into the British army's Duke of Wellington's Regiment. After training in Britain, he served in India, Burma and Sumatra. He was demobilised after the war and pursued a career as a manager in the construction materials manufacturing industry. WHY DID HE BECOME FAMOUS?

In April 2020, with Britain in its first national COVID-19 lockdown, Moore set out to raise 1,000 pounds ($1,400) for a charity supporting health workers by completing 100 lengths of his garden in time for his 100th birthday. Footage of Moore doggedly walking up and down, leaning on his walking frame, captured the imagination of millions and made him a household name.

HOW MUCH DID HE RAISE? By the time he completed his 100 lengths on April 16 he had raised more than 15 million pounds. The figure doubled to over 30 million pounds by the time he turned 100 on April 30. It was the Guinness World Record for the amount of money raised by an individual by walking.

WHAT WAS THE REACTION? Captain Tom made headlines around the world and received plaudits from public figures including Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On the day he completed his 100 lengths of the garden, he was given a guard of honour by troops from the First Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment, the successor to his wartime regiment. On his 100th birthday, he was given an honorary promotion to the rank of colonel. Historic World War Two aircraft carried out a flypast above his home in the village of Marston Moretaine, north of London, followed by a separate flypast of modern Royal Air Force helicopters.

He received more than 125,000 birthday cards from well-wishers around the world. A REMARKABLE YEAR

In April, he became the oldest person to top Britain's main music singles chart, featuring in a cover version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" with singer Michael Ball. In July, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in a socially distanced ceremony at Windsor Castle. It was the 94-year-old monarch's first official engagement carried out in person since lockdown.

In September, Moore signed a deal to film a biopic and published an autobiography "Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day". In October, he became one of the country's oldest podcasters with the launch of a series to tackle isolation among older people.

