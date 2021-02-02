Left Menu

Capt Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100

He was 100.His family announced Moores death Tuesday in a tweet with his photo, noting that his death was in 2021.Captain Tom, as he became known in newspaper headlines and TV interviews, set out to raise 1,000 pounds for Britains National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his backyard.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:57 IST
Capt Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100

Capt Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for healthcare workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100.

His family announced Moore's death Tuesday in a tweet with his photo, noting that his death was in 2021.

Captain Tom, as he became known in newspaper headlines and TV interviews, set out to raise 1,000 pounds for Britain's National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his backyard. But his quest went viral and caught the imagination of millions stuck at home during the first wave of the pandemic. Donations poured in from across Britain and as far away as the United States and Japan, raising some 33 million pounds (USD 40 million).

For three weeks in April, fans were greeted with daily videos of Captain Tom, stooped with age, doggedly pushing his walker in the garden. But it was his sunny attitude during a dark moment that inspired people to look beyond illness and loss.

“Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day,” Moore said in an interview during his walk, uttering the words that became his trademark.

When Captain Tom finished his 100th lap on April 16, a military honor guard lined the path. The celebration continued on his 100th birthday a few days later, when two World War II-era fighter planes flew overhead in tribute. Moore, a plaid blanket over his shoulders, pumped a fist as they roared past. In July, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II during a socially distanced ceremony at Windsor Castle, west of London. The 94-year-old monarch used an impossibly long sword to confer the honor as Moore, wearing his wartime medals on his chest, leaned on his walker and beamed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police granted 24 hours' custody of IPS officer Arvind Sen

The Special Court of Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday granted 24 hours custody of IPS Arvind Sen to Gomtinagar police in an animal husbandry department scam. Special Judge MK Singh further allowed the police to collect his voice samp...

"Buy the dip": Retail traders urge others to keep the faith as GameStop tumbles

The Reddit online forum that fired up a global trading frenzy was in a more sober mood on Tuesday, with many retail investors begging others to buy the dip as their favourite stocks plunged.An army of retail punters had sent shares in U.S. ...

B'desh bought spying equipment from Israel, claims Gulf channel; Army says report 'ill-intended'

Bangladesh has bought Israeli-made surveillance equipment that can be used to monitor the mobile phones of hundreds of people simultaneously, a Gulf-based news channel claimed on Tuesday, prompting the countrys army to describe the report a...

Oxford says COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective for 3 months after one shot

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has 76 efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, with greater effectiveness when a second is given later, a study showed on Tuesday.Oxfor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021