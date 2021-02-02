Left Menu

Randeep Hooda shares video of his 'Jugaad-band-i' workout

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:32 IST
Randeep Hooda (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Setting major fitness goals, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday shared a video of his 'Jugaad-band-i' workout for all his fitness enthusiastic fans. The 44-year old star hopped on to his Instagram account and gave a sneak-peek into his makeshift arranged work out where he is seen doing triceps push down with a resistant band and wrote, "Jugaad-band-i !! #inspectoravinash #setlife #Fitness" in the captions.

The 'Extraction' actor who is one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian film industry often shares his videos of sweating out in the gym. But in the latest video, the 'Sarbjit' actor arranged to squeeze time from his busy schedule to work out by tying a resistant band on a door for doing triceps exercise. The post was flooded with likes and several comments from the fans and fellow celebrities of the 'Highway' actor.Hooda is currently shooting for his debut web-show 'Inspector Avinash' along with Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

