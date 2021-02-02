Left Menu

This Is Us' Justin Hartley shares his parenting advice for pregnant co-star Mandy Moore

American singer-actor Mandy Moore, who is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, received parenting advice from his 'This Is Us' co-star Justin Hartley.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:05 IST
Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-actor Mandy Moore, who is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, received parenting advice from his 'This Is Us' co-star Justin Hartley. According to E!News, the 44-year-old actor Hartley appeared on Monday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and said, "It's unbelievable. This woman is, like, radiant. You'd never know she was pregnant. She looks like she could run a marathon."

Hartley who has a 16-year-old daughter named Isabella from his first marriage, said about Moore, "But I would tell her, if I did have to tell her something, I would say get your sleep now. Because when the babies come, you're not going to sleep much. And if you do sleep, it won't be the same quality of sleep." As per E!News, Clarkson agreed with the sleeping suggestion, recalling a moment when her 4-year-old son Remington fell asleep on top of her.

"He was full-on on top of me," "I was like, 'Bro, get off!' I was like, 'I can't breathe.' It is the worst sleep, " said the 38-year-old singer, who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter River. In September, Moore announced that she and Goldsmith are expecting a baby boy.

Since then, the mother-to-be has kept fans updated on her pregnancy. From sharing how she got "super sick" in the early stages to posting portraits of her baby bump in her third trimester, the 'Candy' singer has shared several aspects of her journey. And as the little one's arrival gets closer and closer, Moore gets more and more excited about meeting the child.

"The little things kind of get me.Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday and I just turned to my husband and I was like, It's real. There's going to be a little human that needs a pacifier," she recently told Romper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

