Rizwan Manji, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow join John Cena's 'Peacemaker' series

''Schitt's Creek'' alum Rizwan Manji and actor Elizabeth Faith Ludlow are the latest additions to the cast of the HBO Max series ''Peacemaker'', starring professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena.

Created by filmmaker James Gunn, the show is a spin-off series to his upcoming anti-hero ensemble ''The Suicide Squad''.

Cena will reprise his role of Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker from the much-awaited movie, which is slated to be released in August.

The show will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Gunn will write and also direct multiple episodes, including the first.

According to Deadline, Manji and Ludlow will essay the roles of Jamil and Keeya in the series. However, their character descriptions are being kept under wraps at the moment.

Besides Cena, actors Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland are reprising their roles of Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, respectively, from the upcoming movie.

They are joined by actor Chris Conrad, who will be playing The Vigilante/Adrian Chase.

Gunn and ''The Suicide Squad'' producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena attached as co-executive producer.

''Peacemaker'' will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros Television.

