Here's when Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' will release

American actor Angelina Jolie will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:27 IST
Angelina Jolie. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Angelina Jolie will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'. The Oscar-winning actor's movie, a female-driven western, is slated to hit the theatres on May 14, this year as part of Warner Bros.'s 2021 lineup, reported People magazine.

The movie will also be available to stream on HBO Max the same day it opens in theatres since it falls into Warner Bros.'s previously announced release plan for movies this year. 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' focuses on a teenager who witnesses a brutal murder and assumes a new identity in order to escape twin assassins. As the teen hides in a wilderness skills program led by an expert, the whole group is threatened by a raging wildfire in the Montana wilderness. The upcoming movie also stars Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little, and Jake Weber. It is written and directed by Tyler Sheridan, the writer behind 'Hell or High Water' and 'Sicario'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

