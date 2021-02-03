Diljit Dosanjh releases 'RiRi' dedicated to Rihanna

Left Menu

Just a day after pop-singer Rihanna expressed concerns over the ongoing farmers' protest in India, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanj released a new song 'RiRi (Rihanna),' in appreciation of the global icon.

Cover post of 'RiRi' (Image Source: Instaram). Image Credit: ANI

Just a day after pop-singer Rihanna expressed concerns over the ongoing farmers' protest in India, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanj released a new song 'RiRi (Rihanna),' in appreciation of the global icon. Dosanjh made the announcement about the song just a few minutes before its release. The track has been written by Raj Ranjodh and music has been given by Intense Music.

The track named 'RiRi', which is two-minutes-fifteen-seconds long, features Dosanjh heaping praises on the 'Diamonds' singer. Through the lyrics of the song, the Punjabi musician talks about Rihanna's home country Barbados and about the regular cliche of beauty and clothing. In the main part of the song, Diljit also sings about how Rihanna is an angel who has descended from heaven on Earth.

This comes a day after Rihanna extended her support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government last year and asked why people were not talking about it. Dosanjh too has long been supporting the farmers and has also marked his presence once at the protest site.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

