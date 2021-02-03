Jurassic World 3: Dominion brings back many characters from last installment

Universal Pictures is again coming with the world of dinosaurs. The final movie of the franchise is titled Jurassic World 3 (officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion). The movie earlier had a release date of June 11, 2021, but now the date has been postponed to June 10, 2022.

The Jurassic World franchise took plenty of years before they could set in a reboot for the original movie called Jurassic Park. Now dinosaur lovers are passionately looking forward to the making of Jurassic World 3.

The filming for Jurassic World 3 began in Canada in February 2020 but in March the production was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Then the production resumed in July 2020.

Jurassic World: Dominion will feature the returns of characters from 2018's Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, which includes Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm).

Campbell Scott will be reprising as Dr. Lewis Dodgson in Jurassic World 3. He is likely to play one of the villains in the movie. The character was previously portrayed by Cameron Thor in Jurassic Park. The other actors to play in the upcoming movie are Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu to name a few.

Director Colin Trevorrow revealed Dr. Henry Wu is returning to Jurassic World 3 as he was behind the science in the last movie.

"We'd brought back Dr. Henry Wu first because he was the man behind the science and the only one who made sense," said the director.

Chris Pratt recently revealed that almost all the characters would be returning, but there is still no official word on the reprisals of Ariana Richards (from Jurassic Park), Vince Vaughn, Julianne Moore (Lost World), William H Macy, Téa Leoni (Jurassic Park III), or Lauren Lapkus (Jurassic World).

Jurassic World 3 aka Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit the big screens on June 10, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

