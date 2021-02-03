Left Menu

Is Tom Cruise a ‘nightmare’ to Mission Impossible 7 crew? Know in details

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:57 IST
Tom Cruise is reportedly obsessed to complete Mission Impossible 7 on time and the team members are working very hard. Image Credit: Instagram / tomcruise

For the last few months, Hollywood's famous actor, Tom Cruise continues to be in the news during filming Mission Impossible 7. His fans created a buzz in December while spotting him yelling at the Mission: Impossible 7 film crew members for not following the safety guidelines of Covid-19 at the film set. The recording of yelling went viral on the internet.

Now the filming process is relocated to the United Arab Emirates and the actor continues to be a 'nightmare' for the cast and crew members of Mission Impossible 7, media reported.

"A lot of us would love to cut our losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can. But Tom is completely obsessed with finishing and nothing will stop him," said an insider to The SUN.

"He's the most determined person. It's impressive, but a nightmare," the insider added.

Tom Cruise is reportedly obsessed to complete Mission Impossible 7 on time and the team members are working very hard. At the same time, according to the insider, direct flights are banned and crew members are passionate to go home. The juniors working for Mission Impossible 7 are reportedly getting less salary.

According to the insider "but the hope was that after the pre-Christmas rows and delays, filming out in the UAE could give the crew more freedom to make headway without hold-ups''.

"Sadly that has come at a price after the UK shut its borders, and now many of the production team – ­especially the more junior staff who aren't on big ­salaries – are up in arms and just want to go home.''

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed Mission: Impossible 7 is set to hit the theatre on November 19, 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

