Malaika Arora shares sultry pictures in Arpita Mehta's couture

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday treated fans to sultry pictures in fusion ethnic look in designer Arpita Mehta's couture.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:31 IST
Malaika Arora (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 47-year-old star took to Instagram and shared her glitzy and glamorous pictures to celebrate Mehta's coffee table book titled 'Mirror' which showcases the designer's signature style.

In the pictures, the mother-of-one is seen posing effortlessly while donning-designer blouse carrying the patent mirror work that Arpita Mehta is famous for, paired with a whimsical silk slit skirt. This look born by Arora is statement-worthy in every sense and a great way to celebrate 10 years of the label.

Congratulating the designer on completing 10 years in the fashion industry, Malaika wrote in the caption to the stunning pictures," Congratulations @arpita__mehta on ur stunning coffee table book THE MIRROR n completing 10 yrs of ur label @arpitamehtaofficial #10yearsofArpitaMehta." Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and more than 3 lakh fans liked the temperature soaring pictures of the star.

Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey left two fire emoticons in the comments section, while Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Whooooaaa woman, you are on fire, (along with fire and red heart emoticons)." Of late, Arora has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. On the occasion of sister Amrita's birthday, the diva shared a sneak peek of the heavenly feast on her sister's special day. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

