Actor Jennifer Coolidge claims having identical twin in order to date two men at once

American actor and Comedian Jennifer Coolidge during a virtual appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' claimed that when she was on vacation in Hawaii many years ago, she met a pair of friends and thought of an ingenious way to date them both.

Updated: 03-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:55 IST
A still from the video interview (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

American actor and Comedian Jennifer Coolidge during a virtual appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' claimed that when she was on vacation in Hawaii many years ago, she met a pair of friends and thought of an ingenious way to date them both. According to Fox News, the 59-year-old actor told Clarkson, "Quite a few years back, I did come to Kauai. When you come and you're on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want."

"I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both. And so, I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys -- for two weeks," the 'Legally Blonde' actor continued. Clarkson said to her guest that the trick must have been "exhausting" to pull off.

"I don't know if I would have the guts to do that now, but at the time it really was sort of a great decision," Coolidge joked. "You know, when you're younger, you can just about get away with anything."

As reported by Fox News, in January, Coolidge's name was circulating around as a replacement for Kim Cattrall in the upcoming revival of 'Sex and the City' but she told Andy Cohen she isn't into the idea. "You know, I was a huge, and still am, a huge 'Sex and the City' fan. It's one of those shows [that] you can just watch the reruns and never get times of them," Coolidge told Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live,' reported Fox News

"But I have to say, I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don't see anyone being able to replace her in that part. It was just the perfect - yeah, I don't think you can replace her," she added. (ANI)

