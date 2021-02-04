Left Menu

Why It’s Okay To Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:18 IST
Why It’s Okay To Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2
It's Okay to Not Be Okay series received positive feedback from the critics for its unique premise, style of visual storytelling, and the cast's admirable acting. Image Credit: Facebook / It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Ever since It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, 2020, fans are waiting for the renewal of Season 2. Several hit series were renewed in demand despite the fact is that The Korean drama collects a huge fanbase internationally.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay series received positive feedback from the critics for its unique premise, style of visual storytelling, and the cast's admirable acting. The New York Times called it 'The Best International Shows of 2020.' A Chilean newspaper La Tercera said It's Okay to Not Be Okay is one of the most applauded series of Netflix and titled 'one of the most popular Asian dramas' of 2020.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay left several unfinished storylines, for instance in the first season we saw Ko Mun-yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The Season 2 may build a relationship between a mother and a son.

Likewise, some fans saying It's Okay To Not Be Okay doesn't need Season 2 as all the patients healed themselves and the lead characters are seen expressing love for each other at the end of the series.

The scriptwriter Jo Yong wrote the drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay based on her love story with a man who had a personality disorder. It is a story of the romance between a caretaker at a psychiatric ward and a children's book author who does not know the feeling of love.

Kim Soo-hyun played the role of Moon Gang-tae, the caretaker working at OK Psychiatric Hospital, while Seo Yea-ji played Ko Moon-young, the author with an antisocial personality disorder.

There is no official confirmation of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. Stay connected with Devdiscourse for the latest updates on K-dramas.

Also Read: Arthdal Chronicles – When Season 2 will arrive? What latest we know

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt sticks to USD 5 trn economy target; emphasis on infra aimed at achieving goal:DEA Secy

The government is sticking to the target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 and emphasis on infrastructure sector and other initiatives taken in Budget 2021-22 are aimed at achieving the goal, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun B...

PDM to finalise strategy on Senate elections, no-confidence motion against Pak govt

Ahead of a meeting of 11-party alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM to finalise strategies for Senate elections, date for long March and Pakistan Peoples Party PPP no-confidence motion, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former pri...

PM's vision seeks to create employment opportunities in space sector

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said today that the Prime Ministers vision for space technolog...

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA currencies muted on dollar strength, while stocks dip

South Africas rand fell on Thursday, while most other emerging market currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were little changed as recent signs of strength in the U.S. economy drove buying into the dollar. Increasing optimism ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021