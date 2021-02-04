Why It’s Okay To Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2

Ever since It's Okay To Not Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, 2020, fans are waiting for the renewal of Season 2. Several hit series were renewed in demand despite the fact is that The Korean drama collects a huge fanbase internationally.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay series received positive feedback from the critics for its unique premise, style of visual storytelling, and the cast's admirable acting. The New York Times called it 'The Best International Shows of 2020.' A Chilean newspaper La Tercera said It's Okay to Not Be Okay is one of the most applauded series of Netflix and titled 'one of the most popular Asian dramas' of 2020.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay left several unfinished storylines, for instance in the first season we saw Ko Mun-yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The Season 2 may build a relationship between a mother and a son.

Likewise, some fans saying It's Okay To Not Be Okay doesn't need Season 2 as all the patients healed themselves and the lead characters are seen expressing love for each other at the end of the series.

The scriptwriter Jo Yong wrote the drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay based on her love story with a man who had a personality disorder. It is a story of the romance between a caretaker at a psychiatric ward and a children's book author who does not know the feeling of love.

Kim Soo-hyun played the role of Moon Gang-tae, the caretaker working at OK Psychiatric Hospital, while Seo Yea-ji played Ko Moon-young, the author with an antisocial personality disorder.

There is no official confirmation of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. Stay connected with Devdiscourse for the latest updates on K-dramas.

