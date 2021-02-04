Left Menu

"Fantastic Beasts" production halted after positive COVID case

Production on the third "Fantastic Beasts" movie has been halted after a team member tested positive for COVID-19, Warner Bros. Pictures said on Thursday. The franchise, a spin-off from the "Harry Potter" books and films, stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as "magizoologist" Newt Scamander.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:28 IST
"Fantastic Beasts" production halted after positive COVID case

Production on the third "Fantastic Beasts" movie has been halted after a team member tested positive for COVID-19, Warner Bros. Pictures said on Thursday.

The franchise, a spin-off from the "Harry Potter" books and films, stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as "magizoologist" Newt Scamander. Filming had begun in September at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, outside London, after the pandemic delayed a March 2020 start, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"A team member from Fantastic Beasts 3 has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation," a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, Fantastic Beasts 3 paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines."

The statement gave no further details. The "Fantastic Beasts" films are set some 70 years before "Harry Potter" and include younger versions of author J.K. Rowling's characters such as Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law.

The upcoming movie, scheduled for release in July 2022, also sees Mads Mikkelsen take on the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, originally played by Johnny Depp. Depp was asked to leave the franchise late last year after losing a libel case against a British tabloid which branded him a "wife beater".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil on the boil, stocks and bonds toil

World stock markets were fighting for a fourth day of gains on Thursday as a near one-year high in oil prices, a revitalised dollar and rising bond yields refocused attention on inflation and normalising economies. With the WallStreetBetsRe...

India's COVID positivity rate dips to 5.42 pc: Health ministry

Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 5.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate last week was recorded at 1.82 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Eight states and union territories, which have a ...

Italy's Draghi looks to fractured parties to back new government

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi was due to start talks with Italys divided political parties on Thursday to seek backing for a new government to deal with the entwined health and economic crises.Draghi, one of the most respe...

9 months and going strong: Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is nine-months pregnant and is still going strong as she continues to work even during the last stages of her pregnancy. The Jab We Met actor on Thursday posted a BTS video from one of her shoots. She shared th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021