Left Menu

Shoot for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' suspends after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

The shoot for Warner Bros' 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3' has come to an unexpected halt after an unspecified crew member tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:48 IST
Shoot for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' suspends after crew member tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The shoot for Warner Bros. 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3' has come to an unexpected halt after an unspecified crew member tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Out of an abundance of caution, 'Fantastic Beasts 3' paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines. A Warner Bros. spokesperson told Variety "A team member from Fantastic Beasts 3 has tested positive for COVID-19."

He further added, "The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation." It was due to begin shooting in March 2020, but the first wave of the pandemic pushed shooting back to September.

Based on characters created by J.K. Rowling, the 'Harry Potter' spinoff was in production at the Warner Bros. studio facility in Leavesden, U.K. It is directed by David Yates, who also directed the first two instalments of the franchise and several "Harry Potter" films, and stars Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. As per Variety, the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise is a money-spinner for Warner Bros. The first film, 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' (2016), grossed 814 million dollars worldwide, while the second, 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' (2018), collected 655 million dollars. The movie is expected to release on July 15, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian democracy doesn't need foreign certificate: BJP on global celebrities' support to farmer protest

The ruling BJP on Thursday dubbed the support of some foreign celebrities to the protesting farmers as an attempt to destabilise the country and said that the Indian democracy doesnt need foreign certificate.Teen climate activist Greta Thun...

Rugby-Russell back for Scotland against England as Redpath debuts

Finn Russell returns at flyhalf and Cameron Redpath will make his debut at centre for Scotland in the lineup named by coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday to face England in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday.Russell, whose mer...

DGCA to do 'all sorts of scrutiny' before clearing Boeing 737 MAX planes: Kharola

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA is examining the issue of giving approval for Boeing Max 737 planes to fly in India and a decision will be taken after running all sorts of scrutiny, a senior official said on Thursday.Aviation...

GEECL petitions Mamata against siege at co plant

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd GEECL has petitioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against some locals laying a siege on the firms gas gathering station at Asansol in the state, disrupting supplies to customers.The siege w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021