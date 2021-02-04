Left Menu

Alia Bhatt stuns in latest monochromatic pictures, says she wants to write about silence

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt on Thursday treated fans and followers on social media with alluring monochrome pictures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:11 IST
Alia Bhatt stuns in latest monochromatic pictures, says she wants to write about silence
Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt on Thursday treated fans and followers on social media with alluring monochrome pictures. On Instagram, the 'Raazi' star shared enchanting pictures that showed her getting ready for a shoot. Donning an off-shoulder top with kohl-rimmed eyes and wavy hair, Bhatt looked surreal.

She also added a little caption to the monochrome post quoting English writer Adeline Virginia Woolf in the caption, "'I want to write a novel about silence' he said; the things people don't say -- Virginia Wolf". The enchanting post garnered more than 1 million likes within a few hours of posting with many fellow celebrities leaving love stuck emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid coup, uncertainty over Myanmar's fragile peace process

The future of the fragile peace process that has sought to end Myanmars decades-long conflict between the military, armed ethnic groups and militias has become even more uncertain following the military coup that removed high-ranking electe...

India's COVID positivity rate dips to 5.42 pc: Health ministry

Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 5.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate last week was recorded at 1.82 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Eight states and union territories, which have a ...

Indian democracy doesn't need foreign certificate: BJP on global celebrities' support to farmer protest

The ruling BJP on Thursday dubbed the support of some foreign celebrities to the protesting farmers as an attempt to destabilise the country and said that the Indian democracy doesnt need foreign certificate.Teen climate activist Greta Thun...

Rugby-Russell back for Scotland against England as Redpath debuts

Finn Russell returns at flyhalf and Cameron Redpath will make his debut at centre for Scotland in the lineup named by coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday to face England in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday.Russell, whose mer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021