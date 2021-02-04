Left Menu

Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's second baby plan

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian talked about her plans on having a second baby with Tristan Thompson, in a sneak peek from the final episode of the much-loved TV series 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' and here's what Thompson replied.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:07 IST
Tristan Thompson with Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian talked about her plans on having a second baby with Tristan Thompson, in a sneak peek from the final episode of the much-loved TV series 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' and here's what Thompson replied. As per E! News, fans have watched the couple face more than their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but through it all, they've remained the best parents they can be to two-year-old True Thompson.

In a preview clip from the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Khloe revealed that she is eager to give birth to another kid as she is seen saying, "Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, she can't play by herself her whole life." Reminiscing about the COVID-19 induced lockdown, she revealed that she felt bad for her daughter as the little one had no friends. As she continued to reveal her intention to have another kid, she said, "I never ever imagined having an only child. Since True is now older, I think it's now the time to have another kid."

In the clip, Khloe asks Tristan, to line it up with his schedule so that she can "make embryos with frozen eggs." Later on, she tells the KUWTK camera, "I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time now. And I already have a head start on that, I started the process a couple of months ago when I froze my eggs," as per E! News.

In response to her statement, the NBA player, Tristan revealed that he had always wanted four kids. As of now, he is a father of two. He shares 4-year-old son Prince Thompson with ex-partner Jordan Craig and 2-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe. He continues and banters, "Two down, two more to go."

As per E! News, the season 20 premiere of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., on E! (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

