Left Menu

Shut since last March, NCPA reopens

The iconic national cultural institution the National Centre for the Performing Arts NCPA has thrown open its halls and theatres for live performances after downing the curtains late March last year due to the pandemic. The statement said its February calendar is packed with a mix of plays and live performances.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:52 IST
Shut since last March, NCPA reopens

The iconic national cultural institution the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has thrown open its halls and theatres for live performances after downing the curtains late March last year due to the pandemic. Mumbai was the first major city to be shuttered due to the pandemic, a full fortnight before the national lockdown was imposed. Lead by the megapolis, Maharashtra leads in both COVID-19 infections at over 2.03 million as well as deaths of around 51,200. ''We are back with a fine array of live performances as the stage comes alive once again. We have opened our doors to the public from February 3,'' an NCPA statement said. Khushroo N Suntook, chairman of the NCPA, said, ''our programmes have always encouraged performances by the finest of international and local talents. This time our focus is solely on creating quality performances featuring local artistes and resident musicians of the SOI (the theatre's own Symphony Orchestra of India).'' ''We have reopened with a curated SOI Chamber Orchestra featuring a beautiful rendition of old classics. We have lined an array of events lined up for the whole month,'' Suntook added. The reopening night also had a digital broadcast of 'A Homage to Abbaji -- Ustad Allarakha', which was first presented at the NCPA in February 2019 to mark the tabla legend's 100th birth anniversary, with a percussive ensemble led by his son Zakir Hussain. The statement said its February calendar is packed with a mix of plays and live performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...

Guyana nixes Taiwan office after Beijing criticizes 'mistake'

Guyana on Thursday abruptly terminated an agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the South American country, hours after China urged Georgetown to correct their mistake.Taiwans foreign ministry earlier on Thursday said it had signed an ...

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.In light of your disputing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021