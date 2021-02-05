Shraddha Kapoor explains the 'power of shunya'

Left Menu

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who has been speaking about spirituality and the 'power of shunya (zero)' through her social media posts, on Friday gave an insight into her understanding of 'shunya'.

05-02-2021
Actor Shraddha Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who has been speaking about spirituality and the 'power of shunya (zero)' through her social media posts, on Friday gave an insight into her understanding of 'shunya'. The 'Ek Villian' actor shared a video of herself on Instagram, where she can be seen speaking about the concept and how it matters to her. The video sees Shraddha dressed in a T-shirt that had 'power of shunya' written over it. In the recently posted clip, the actor referred to the term as the "ultimate achievement."

"Hi everyone, you may have read my last posts, so I thought I will tell you what shunya or zero truly means to me. Shunya or zero to me is the ultimate number and the ultimate achievement," the actor said. "Attaining a state of zero is returning to our original state where we are full of positivity, purity and goodness, zero worries, zero stress just a feeling of calm. Zero is everything I want to be, that's the power of shunya," she added.

The 'Aashiqui 2' actor has been sharing posts related to mental and physical fitness and has been talking about spirituality through her posts recently. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled romantic drama.

She also has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The actor was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', co-starring Tiger Shroff. However, the film's theatrical run was cut short due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

