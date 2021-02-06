Left Menu

Cathy Yan to write, direct sci-fi romance ‘The Freshening’

Birds of Prey filmmaker Cathy Yan has come on board to direct sci-fi love story The Freshening. Im delighted to get to work with like-minded collaborators Ali Wong, Hyperobject and FilmNation to bring this bold and impactful story to the screen, said Yan. PTI SHDSHD

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:13 IST
''Birds of Prey'' filmmaker Cathy Yan has come on board to direct sci-fi love story ''The Freshening''. According to Variety, the film is an adaptation of a short story by Rachel Khong about a futuristic America in which citizens can take a drug to cure racism and sexism.

“Khong’s short story is set in a near future where tensions over race and gender have reached a violent extreme, the US government institutes a public health initiative known as ‘The Freshening’: every American receives an injection, after which everyone only sees others as the same race and gender as themselves. ''But when a street drug hits the scene, promising a chance to see the world as it really is, will she choose to disrupt this ‘freshened’ world?” the official description read.

FilmNation Entertainment will finance the project and handle worldwide sales, The company will also produce along with Ali Wong, Hyperobject Industries/Gary Sanchez Productions, and Yan and Ash Sarohia's Rewild banner.

''’The Freshening' is exactly the type of daring and timely film that excites me as a writer and director, and that Ash and I started Rewild to produce. I’m delighted to get to work with like-minded collaborators Ali Wong, Hyperobject and FilmNation to bring this bold and impactful story to the screen,'' said Yan. PTI SHDSHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

