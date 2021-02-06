Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Possibility of new character Haruki Amakusa, what more we know

If you are a real Japanese manga enthusiast, you must be waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. But the crew and other staff of Mob Psycho 100 are silent on its development.

The demand for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is reasonable due to the remarkable success of previous seasons. Anime News Network listed the first season of Mob Psycho 100 among the best anime series of 2016. Nick Creamer praised the series' visual style, character story and its concepts of heroism and society also presented in One's other work One-Punch Man.

The cast of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is yet to be revealed. Obviously, Mob will return in the third season. Other characters are likely to return in Season 3 such as Dimple, Shou Suzuki, Teruki Hanazawa, and Ritsu Kageyama, Reigen Arataka.

A new character is evolved Haruki Amakusa, who has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

Mob Psycho 100 deals with Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic. Mob wants to live a normal life just like those around him, but a barrage of trouble keeps coming after him. With his suppressed emotions growing inside Mob little by little, his power threatens to break through its limits as he eventually encounters other Espers like the Claws.

Mob Psycho 100 had over 1.6 million copies in circulation as of July 2016. In 2017, the manga won the 62nd Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category. This gives an idea of huge demand for this Japanese manga series. Thus, One can't turn down the plan of making third season.

The plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

Also Read: Fight in One Punch Man Season 3 can involve Atomic Samurai, Flashy Flash, Zombieman