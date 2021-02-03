Fight in One Punch Man Season 3 can involve Atomic Samurai, Flashy Flash, Zombieman

One Punch Man Season 3 is certainly a highly awaited anime series fans across the planet have been waiting since the second season dropped its finale in July 2019. Some development on the third season was expected to take place in 2020.

The anime enthusiasts are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes are confirmed to be back behind the screens.

The story of One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

Albeit, Saitama will be seen as a protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in the third season.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to be tempted to work some additional filler segments to give the series' protagonist Saitama more to do, but his role in the main plot is once again set to be limited. However, the good news is that the third season will bring plenty of heroes and fans will be surprised to see some wonderful fights.

The anime aficionados will be stupefied seeing the portrayal of a good number of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters and some fantastic fights. The third season will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

