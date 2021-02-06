Left Menu

President inaugurates museum celebrating life & achievements of General Thimayya

PTI | Madikeri | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:33 IST
President inaugurates museum celebrating life & achievements of General Thimayya

A museum celebrating the life offormer Army Chief General Kodandera Subayya Thimayya, housinga variety of antique weaponry and war relics, was inauguratedon Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

''Sunny Side'', the erstwhile ancestral house of GeneralThimayya, who served as the Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to1961, has been renovated and converted into the museum here inKarnataka's Kodagu district.

''General Thimayya is the pride of Kodagu and the memorialmuseum aims to retell the life-story of the General in aninspiring manner'', a local official said.

A statue of the General from Kodagu in uniform greets asone enters the museum, which also showcases a slice of Indianmilitary history.

To guide the visitors, there is a first person narration,explaining the articles and artifacts kept there.

Reflecting on the humility of the great son of the soilof Kodagu, or the erstwhile Coorg, there is a picture showinghim riding a Lambretta scooter.

There is also a mural showing Field Marshal Claude JohnEyre Auchinleck, who was a British Army Commander during thesecond World War, coming down to ''Sunny Side'' to meet GeneralThimayya.

The museum also acknowledges the contribution of GeneralThimayya's siblings, including two of his brothers, who toowere Army officers, and his wife Nina, who was bestowed with'Kaiser-e-Hind' award in recognition of her work in publicservice.

Key attractions on the premises of this war memorialinclude a battle tank, one of those used by the Army duringthe war with Pakistan in 1971.

Decades-old arms and ammunition, Army guns and rifles anda decommissioned MiG-21 fighter jet, besides a collection ofartwork featuring the valour of soldiers on the battlefield,books and articles are among the things on display.

The President also paid his respects at the war memorial.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat was amongthose present at the inauguration.

Earlier, Kovind visited Talacauvery, the origin of theriver Cauvery, in the district and offered a special 'Pooja'.

PTI GMS RS APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Half the England batsmen can't ever play spin like Joe Root does, feels Stokes

A great strokemaker himself, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is in awe of Joe Roots ability to play spin bowling, saying on Saturday that half of England teams batsmen cant tackle the tweakers like their captain does.Playing in his 100th Test, ...

Pfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday that Pfizer Inc has applied for full regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech Se.This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc ...

WRAPUP 7-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim

Around a hundred activists rallied in downtown Beirut on Saturday to protest the killing of prominent Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim and to demand a transparent investigation.Slim, a Shiite publisher in his late fifties, ran a research centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021