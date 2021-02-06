After controversy over social media post, actor Armie Hammer dropped by talent agency

Left Menu

American actor Armie Hammer has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, Deadline confirmed on Friday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:15 IST
Armie Hammer. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Armie Hammer has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, Deadline confirmed on Friday (local time). As per the outlet, this is the latest fallout from the actor's controversial social media posts that were leaked online.

The news today comes after Hammer exited roles in a pair of projects. He was set to co-star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Lionsgate's film 'Shotgun Wedding', but the studio said he asked to step aside amid the controversy, in which direct messages reportedly from Hammer and detailing disturbing sexual fantasies were leaked by anonymous social media account. In a statement sent to Deadline, at the time, the star of 'The Social Network' and 'Nocturnal Animals' said, "I'm not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

As reported by Deadline, Josh Duhamel eventually was cast to replace Hammer in the action-comedy. Hammer also had been set to play Al Ruddy in the 'The Offer', the Paramount+ limited series about the making of the classic 1972 feature 'The Godfather'. He exited that role January 28.

The same day, it was learned he quietly left the star-studded cast of 'Gaslit', the Sam Esmail-produced Watergate series for UCP, which he left to do 'The Offer'. (ANI)

